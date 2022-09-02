New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old mountaineer, along with 10 women, was arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in an airline, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Padesh, collected data of job aspirants from online portals and cheated over 50 people mainly from Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for over past 45, they said.

Also Read | Lufthansa Flight Status: German Airline Cancels Hundreds of Flights As Pilots Go on Strike Over Pay, Know When Normal Flight Operations Will Resume.

Police received a tip-off on Thursday about an illegal call center operating in Kanhaiya Nagar in northwest Delhi. A raid was conducted and Kumar, along with 10 women tele-callers, was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Kumar using women tele-callers lured unemployed youth for jobs in 'Tata Air India' and sent them forged appointment letters on WhatsApp, he said.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The women conducted so called telephonic interviews and demanded Rs 1500 to Rs 8,000 from job seekers as part of registration fee, uniform charges, etc, police said.

Kumar is an international mountaineer who has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Earlier, he was in tour and travels business but suffered a huge loss, following which he started a fake call centre, they said.

A total of 18 mobile phones, two debit cards and other items were seized during the raid, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)