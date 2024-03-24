New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai alleged that fake cases were being registered against people who are not ready to be sold.

Gopal Rai said, "The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect the constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire opposition, PM Modi is misusing central agencies, and buying MLAs. Either MLAs are being bought by money or they're being threatened to join BJP. Those people who are not ready to be sold, bow down, fake cases are being registered against them."

He further said that earlier, in the same way, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

He further said, "Against this dictatorship of the centre and to strengthen and expand this fight, we have decided that on March 31, Sunday, at 10 am, whole Delhi will gather at Ramlila Maidan. It will be the Maha rally of the INDIA alliance. Not just the people of Delhi but I appeal to all the people of India, those who trust this Constitution and democracy, must come to Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on 31st March."

He alleged that this was not just about Arvind Kejriwal but an attempt to wipe out the entire opposition.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they allegedly paid kickbacks to the party. (ANI)

