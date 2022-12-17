Patna (Bihar) [India], December 17 (ANI): Fake challans were made mentioning e-rickshaws, motorcycles and cars that were used to transport sand from different ghats in Bihar in what could be a major illegal mining scam, according to the recently tabled report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ending March 2021.

CAG tabled its report on Friday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Government To Introduce Two-Semester System in Schools From Next Academic Year.

Addressing the mediapersons, Accountant General (Audit), Bihar, Ramawatar Sharma said, "In all ghats that were studied, we found illegal mining. Every year this illegal mining is increasing. Mining activities are being carried out without environmental clearances. Unrealistic vehicles were used to carry sand."

"We analysed that the trend of unrealistic e-challans were mostly used in the month of June. 46,935 e-challans out of the 2,43,811 issued in 14 districts were generated for unrealistic vehicles. These vehicles carry registration numbers of ambulances, buses, auto rickshaws, cars, motorcycles etc."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Leo Varadkar on 2nd Term As Head of Ireland Government.

Sharma said the challans were made to justify the illegal extraction. In the challans, it was shown that 6,44,189 metric tons of sand were transported by motorcycles.

"Further 86,000 metric tons of sand were transported by cars. Similarly, it was shown that 3,85,000 metric tons of sand were transported through auto rickshaws. E-rickshaws transported 26 metric tons of sand," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)