Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The police have busted a fake placement service in suburban Sakinaka here and arrested 13 persons for allegedly duping job seekers, an official said on Wednesday.

The Sahar police on Tuesday raided an office at NIVR Corporation Park and arrested the accused for allegedly duping job seekers on the pretext of providing them jobs at the airport and with air catering services, the official said.

The accused advertised about work on social media platforms and charged people for registration, he said.

The matter came to light when the manager of a catering service company found out about the fake firm cheating people in the name of providing jobs with the company and alerted the police, the official said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, he added.

