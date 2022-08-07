Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) Mumbai Police have taken on remand three accused persons arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Odisha, in connection with the fake loan app racket.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Mallik, Sushant and Rakhit, the EOW said in a statement on Sunday.

Mallik was taken on transit remand by Mumbai Police following a production warrant issued by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 4th Court, Girgaon, Mumbai, Sushant and Rakhit were taken on remand by West Region Cyber Police Station, BKC Bandra, Mumbai, the statement said.

Mallik was arrested by EOW, Odisha, on July 2, while Sushant and Rakhit, were arrested on June 10.

The accused ran illegal shell companies and allegedly facilitated transaction of lending and recovery process of loans given through illegal digital loan apps like KOKO, JOJO and many other Apps.

The three persons are wanted by different investigating agencies across the nation, the EOW said.

