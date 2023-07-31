New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Congreess MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling her a ‘fake minister’ after she took a swipe at the Opposition alliance on Manipur.

Talking to ANI, the Congress leader said that citizens of the country know that the Opposition is not leaving Manipur’s situation in Parliament.

“For 3 months, PM Modi hasn’t said a word to bring peace to Manipur…FM means Finance Minister and also Fake Minister. Ask yourself which Ministry you are representing. Secondly, we are raising voices in the right direction and it has reached Manipur also. It has reached every house of the Nation that the Opposition is not going to leave Manipur's Situation. We also pushed those who weren’t saying anything to speak on the Manipur issue,” Chowdhary said.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman said that leaders of the Opposition are just shedding “crocodile tears” on the Manipur issue.

“Opposition doesn't want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition. Manipur is just a political issue for them (Opposition). Today it was proved that they were just shedding crocodile tears on the Manipur issue. If they genuinely cared, then they would have discussed it,” she said.

Parliament has not been able to function since the start of the Session on July 20, with the Opposition also demanding a statement by Prime Minister Modi in the House on the crisis. The Opposition even brought a no-trust motion last week, in a bid to compel PM Modi to speak on the Manipur issue within the Parliament.

Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Both Houses of the Parliament were once again adjourned for the day to meet tomorrow at 11 am amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue. (ANI)

