Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led Assam government has issued fake Scheduled Castes (SC) certificates to a large number of non-SC people in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress National Coordinator (SC, ST, OBC and Minorities) K Raju said the party will raise the issue in the next session of Assam Assembly.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 142 Minor Girls at Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal Over 6 Years in Jind; Accused Behind Bars.

"There are many issues affecting the SC community in Assam. One of those is difficulties in getting SC certificates," he said.

Raju alleged that the ruling BJP government is issuing fake SC certificates to a large number of non-SC people for vote bank politics.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: 41 Bed-Hospital Readied in Uttarkashi for Labourers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel.

"The AICC has requested the Assam Congress to raise this issue in the next Assembly session in the state," he said.

Raju also claimed that no dedicated funds for the welfare of SC people have been sanctioned in Assam, while money allotted in the budget have also not been wholly spent.

He said the Congress would carry out caste censuses in every state once it comes to power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)