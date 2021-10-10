Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The families of BJP workers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday demanded justice and alleged that FIR has not been registered by the police in the case.

The family of Shubham Mishra also alleged that they have not received the post-mortem report.

Speaking to ANI, the relative of Hari Om, who died in the violence (the driver of Ashish Mishra Teni) said that the FIR has not been registered yet and they have not received the post-mortem report of the deceased so far.

He further slammed Rakesh Tikait for his "reaction to action" comment and said that Tikait does not follow the Constitution. He further demanded from the government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"They cannot be farmers. Can farmers kill with such brutality?" said the father of another deceased Shubham.

He further alleged the involvement of suspicious organizations in the incident.

National President of All India Brahmin Mahasabha, Rahul Tripathi said that the political parties are meeting only the victims of one side and completely neglecting the loss of the other side. He also alleged that opposition parties are doing politics and taking political mileage from such a tragedy.

Rahul Tripathi said that if the FIR is not registered before October 15, the Brahmin society will stage a big protest.

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rakesh Tikait said, "That was the reaction to the action. There was no planning involved and that doesn't amount to murder."

"What is it. It is a reaction only. That does not come in murder, I don't consider it murder," he said.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

