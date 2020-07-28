Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Six robbers struck at a house in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad early on Tuesday and looted a family of cash and jewellery.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani said that they got information between 4 am and 5 am that some miscreants entered the house of Bhopal Sharma who is resident of Chiranjeev Vihar in Kavinagar area of Ghaziabad.

"The family informed us that they were robbed of jewellery worth eight lakh and Rs one lakh in cash. This is the preliminary information and further investigation is underway," he said.

Naithani said the residents of the house have signs of being beaten up and that they have expressed apprehension about a distant relative being involved in the robbery.

"The CCTV camera of the house was not working but we are checking the cameras in the vicinity for more evidence," he said.

Bhopal Singh said six robbers entered their home and locked the family members in the different parts of the house.

"They had a revolver of which one bullet is still lying inside our house. They had no fear and were smoking sitting on our chairs," he said.

Sharma's daughter, who was also present in the house at the time of the incident, said the robbers came by breaking the kitchen window around 1.30 am.

"We were 10 people in the house and they were six in number. They left around 4 am."

She said the family tried calling the police for half-an-hour on two emergency numbers 100 and 112 but their calls "were not attended".

She said they then went to the police station to report the incident. (ANI)

