India News | Family Loses Youngest Member and Sole Breadwinner in Delhi Factory Fire

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The youngest and the only earning member of the family, 21-year-old Brijkishore was saving money for his elder brother's wedding next month. On Thursday, Brijkishore's plans came to a tragic when he was charred to death in a fire that gutted a paint factory in North Delhi's Alipur.

Brijkishore, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was among the 11 workers who were charred to death late on Thursday evening after they got trapped in the factory, the shutter of which was locked from inside.

"My cousin started working at the factory only a few days ago. He was saving money for his elder brother's wedding next month. I am going to pick up his parents from the railway station. How will I tell them that their son was killed in a fire?" asked Brijkishore's cousin, Asharam, in a choked voice.

Suraj, who recently quit his job at the factory after falling ill due to the hazardous chemicals used there, said, "It was a horrifying scene. People trapped inside the factory were screaming and banging the shutter. The flames were so high that we could not go anywhere near them."

The father of 19-year-old Shubham, who lost his life in the incident, said, "My wife died 14 years ago. Since then I have been taking care of my family. Shubham was my youngest son. I do not want any compensation, just give my son back to me."

According to locals, the fire broke out after more than 30 drums filled with chemicals exploded due to a spark caused by the welding work being carried out at the factory.

"The chemical had flown into the drains because of which the fire spread in the nearby houses and shops," Krishna Kumar, an eyewitness, said.

Locals complained that there are many factories in the area that lack proper safety arrangements.

A resident of the area said, "We are afraid that such an incident may take place again. There is another factory here that deals with polythene and leather. These factories should not be allowed to function in residential areas."

