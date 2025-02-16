A kin mourning the loss of three relatives in the New Delhi railway station stampede on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], February 16 (ANI): A family from Bihar is mourning the tragic loss of three of its members who were among the 18 people killed in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening.

The victims had travelled from Bihar to Delhi to attend the Maha Kumbh festival and were caught in the chaos that broke out at the station.

One of their relatives, Pramod Kumar, told ANI, "...They had gone to Delhi to take a dip during the Maha Kumbh. In the meanwhile, there was chaos at the New Delhi railway station. In the process, these people died. Three members were from my family. My brother's mother-in-law, Father-in-law and their daughter's child."

"They had left from here 4-5 days ago. First, they went to their son and he asked them to come and take a dip at Maha Kumbh. From there, a group of 15 people left for Maha Kumbh

Meanwhile, A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Februray 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The railways said the committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

On Saturday, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railway CPRO told ANI. (ANI)

