India News | Family of BJP Worker Killed in Uttarakhand Clash Demands Justice, Alleges Police Inaction

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Family members of BJP worker Vinod Kumar, who was killed in a clash that reportedly broke out between two communities over the release of water into a field in Bairagiwala village, have demanded justice and alleged lapses in the handling of the case by the police administration.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Kumar's wife, Nidhi, said the family had been living in grief since the incident and urged authorities to ensure strict action against those responsible for her husband's death.

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"Get justice for my husband. Whoever did this to him, the same should happen to them. We've been in agony for the last three days, everything has been snatched away from me."

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar's brother Rajesh levelled allegations against the police administration and claimed the family was pressured into completing legal procedures soon after the incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Rajesh alleged that officials initially asked the family to register an FIR and assured them that progress would be made by the following morning. According to him, the FIR was lodged during the night despite reservations within the family over proceeding at that stage.

He further alleged that police later pressed the family to complete the panchnama process and accused the administration of failing to address their concerns.

"The police administration is telling lie after lie. Initially, they told us to file an FIR and promised we would get results by morning."

He also claimed that political groups were involved in the matter and expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the police administration.

Claiming support from residents of four to five neighbouring villages, Rajesh said the family had lost a loved one and was seeking accountability in the case.

The family has demanded justice for Vinod Kumar and action against those responsible for his death. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)