North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): The family of the main accused in the Panjipara Panchayat Pradhan murder case has raised an allegation against the police of misconduct during his remand period.

The family of the accused, Mohammad Ghulam Mustafa, has alleged that the police administration of Islampur sub-division tied the accused around his waist and his hands with rope and made him walk around the crime scene wearing shorts. The incident took place on National Highway 31 of Panjipara.

Mustafa's family said that they are willing to go to court against the police on this issue. The police are yet to respond to these allegations.

On September 20, Panjipara gram panchayat Pradhan Mohammad Rahi was chased and shot dead by miscreants in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. A total of seven people were arrested by the police after this incident.

The main accused, Mohammad Ghulam Mustafa was absconding. The police finally arrested Mustafa from Jharkhand on Monday.

On Tuesday, the arrested was taken to the Islampur sub-divisional court. The police applied for 14-day police remand but the judge ordered 10 days of police custody. (ANI)

