India News | Family of Shivanand Chaurasia Seeks Martyr Status for Seafearer Killed in MT Settebello Attack, Demand Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Family members of deceased Indian seafarer Shivanand Chaurasia have demanded martyr status for him, and proper compensation for his immediate family, staging a sit-in protest in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district as his mortal remains were brought to his native village.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday night, the deceased seafarer's brother said the family would not allow the ambulance carrying the mortal remains to proceed until their demand was addressed.

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"Our only demand is that our brother be given martyr status, and until that happens, we will sit there and not allow the ambulance to pass," he said.

Deoria District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi met the family members and said the administration and the state government stood with them during the difficult time.

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"We have just met with the family members. Our full condolences are with them. The administration, state government are all with them. We will try to get them time to address their demands," Hulgi said.

He said the family was submitting its demands in writing and that the administration would coordinate with them regarding any directions received and continue to facilitate communication.

Meanwhile, Sushila Devi, wife of the deceased, said the family had sought compensation and employment assistance.

"We have demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job. The District Magistrate has assured us that our demands will be met," she told ANI.

The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire last week after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three were later confirmed dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said he conveyed India's strong protest to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the attacks that killed three Indian mariners. The Ministry of External Affairs had also lodged a protest with the US Charge d'Affaires regarding the attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

Meanwhile, at the G7 Summit taking place in Evian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy during the conflict in West Asia and noted how Indian civilians lost their lives.Crucially, the Prime Minister advocated for the protection of commercial crew members operating in volatile maritime zones, raising concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers amid tensions in the Gulf region. Asserting that the welfare of Indian sailors remains a priority for India, the Prime Minister stated, "I believe the safety of Indian seafarers is critical."He added that he was confident the security of seafarers would receive priority under the emerging peace understanding in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)