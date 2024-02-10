Warangal (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Demonstrating extraordinary devotion, a family offered jaggery, equal to the weight of their pet dog named 'Leo' to Goddess Sammakka-Sarakka at Telangana's Medaram temple.

According to sources, there is a standing ritual in Medaram temple to offer jaggery, also known as Bangaram, (meaning gold) to Sammakka-Sarakka, a tribal deity.

Reportedly, the dog fell sick earlier and the family had promised to offer Bangaram (jaggery) to the deity as much as the weight of their pet once it recovered.

True to their promise, the family, on Friday, visited the temple again to make the offering to the goddess. (ANI)

