New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying it was a "farcical attempt" aimed at "trivialising" the serious issues concerning the agrarian crisis in the country.

The government on Monday formed a committee on minimum support price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

Former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal will be the chairman of the committee. The Centre has made a provision to include three members from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, in the panel.

In a statement, the Congress on Wednesday rejected the central government committee on agriculture and MSP.

"There is no mention of legal guarantee for the MSP in the terms of reference, thus defeating the very purpose of setting it up," All India Kisan Congress Chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira said.

He described the forming of the panel as a "farcical attempt" that clearly aims at "trivialising" the serious issues concerning the agrarian crisis in the country.

He alleged that the purpose of the committee appears to "subvert and sabotage" the interests of the farmers for which they staged a protest for 378 days on the outskirts of the national capital during which about "750 farmers lost their lives and about 40,000 were slapped with false cases".

