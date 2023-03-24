Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shown interest in shooting his next film titled "Jee Le Zara" in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

According to a statement, Akhtar met Principal Secretary Tourism Gayatri Rathore on Friday and discussed the plans. He also appreciated the film tourism promotion policy.

The policy ensures that Rajasthan becomes a favoured destination for filmmakers and encourages them to shoot their movies in the state.

Rathore said the state has a lot to offer in terms of scenic beauty, fascinating history, and diverse culture.

"I believe that shooting a film here would be an enriching experience," she said in the release.

