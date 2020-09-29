Puducherry, Sep 29 (PTI) Slamming the new farm bills brought in by the Centre, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the territorial government would act as per directions of the Congress president to bring in laws to negate the contentious legislations.

"The Farm Reforms bills were absolutely injurious to medium and small farmers. The Bills would pamper big corporates and also encourage hoarding of farm produce and would inflict misery and hardship on small and medium farmers," Narayanasamy, a senior Congress leader told a virtual press meet.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Tomorrow: Here Are 10 Points to Know About Ayodhya Land Dispute.

"We will act according to the directions of the AICC president to bring in new farm bills in Congress-ruled states to nullify the Central legislations," he added.

He said the Secular Democratic Alliance constituents had organised agitations against the Bills in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday "despite the efforts of Lt Governor to stop the agitations."

Also Read | Female Workforce Participation Increased in India During COVID-19 Lockdown: LinkedIn Report.

The chief minister said farmers and farm workers had participated in the protests.

He said baseless rumours were being spread that the quota of seats for students of the union territory in the first MBBS course in centrally-administered JIPMER would be lost now that the Medical Council of India would conduct the admission test.

Narayanasamy urged students and parents not to believe such rumours as the quota of seats would continue without change for students of Puducherry.

Of the total 200 seats in the first MBBS course, 56 would be available without change for students from the union territory.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)