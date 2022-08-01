New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Divided on the Punjab government's proposal to provide cash incentives to farmers to stop stubble burning, experts have asked why was the state not ramping up the use of Pusa bio-decomposer which was hailed as a cost-effective solution to farm fires by the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said the Punjab government has sent a proposal to the Commission for Air Quality Management to give cash incentive to farmers in the border state for not burning stubble.

Also Read | Watch | Pullakayar Site SG Line Now – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The proposal says that Delhi and Punjab should give Rs 500 each and the Centre should provide Rs 1,500.

"Cash incentive is a temporary solution to the problem. Other methods such as using paddy straw in boilers and for manufacturing paper are cost-intensive. In-situ treatment is the only sustainable solution which will also help improve soil fertility,” said Dipankar Saha, former chief of the Central Pollution Control Board's air lab.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

"Waste is wealth in today's world. We should know how to use it (stubble)… how to convert it into fertilizer,” he said.

State governments should work with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute as the degradation of paddy straw is possible through enzyme treatment. Now, they should explore methods to accelerate the enzyme treatment process so that stubble can be decomposed in a short period of time, Saha said.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually.

Under a Centre-sponsored scheme, farm machinery is provided to farmers at a subsidised rate for in-situ management of the stubble. Farmers say a cash incentive can help them cover the cost of fuel used in operating the machinery.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said freebies can never be a solution to the problem of stubble burning.

"I don't think Punjab has any money to give to farmers. They had tried it earlier too, but they failed. The reality on the ground is different. The right thing to do is to immediately start work on a policy. Work on crop diversification," she said.

Kandhari asked why Punjab and Delhi are not investing in Pusa bio-decomposer which was hailed as a cost-effective solution to stubble burning by the AAP government in the national capital.

She said "there is nothing substantial in the Pusa bio-decomposer" if the states are still going for cash incentive to stop stubble burning.

In 2020, scientists at the IARI had come up with Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution which can decompose stubble and turn into manure in 15-20 days.

The Delhi government had provided it free to farmers in the capital to manage stubble in non-basmati rice fields in 2020 and 2021.

The city government had also asked WAPCOS, a consultancy firm of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, to conduct an audit of the effectiveness of the bio-decomposer.

According to the audit, 90 per cent of the participating farmers said the solution is highly effective. This prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to urge the Centre to order free distribution of the decomposer in the neighbouring states.

Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said there cannot be only one solution to farm fires and that states need to work on different options available, including cash incentives.

"Pusa bio-decomposer cannot be considered a panacea to farm fires… Financial assistance will help farmers employ labour for stubble management... However, all other interventions such as farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw, use of stubble in organic agriculture and mulching and crop diversification should also continue," he said.

Asked whether providing cash incentives goes against the polluter pays principle, Dahiya said, "You think farmers are polluters and should be penalized for it. On the other hand, extensions are being provided to industries and thermal power plants to install technologies to curb emissions. This is not an ideal way to govern a state."

Vivek Chattopadhyaya, Principal Programme Manager, Clean Air, at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said financial support should be given to poor farmers who do not have access to subsidized machinery for in-situ management of paddy straw and collection centres for its use in industrial applications.

"However, the financial support should be given at the community level and not to individual farmers," he said.

This is not the first time Punjab will give cash incentives to farmers for not burning stubble.

The governments of Punjab and Haryana had announced a bonus of Rs 2,500 an acre for small and marginal farmers in 2019 too, following the Supreme Court's suggestion to incentivise farmers to stop farm fires.

However, a paucity of funds stalled the scheme. Only a few thousand farmers could avail the benefit.

The Punjab government had even requested the Centre for financial assistance but to no avail.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab had reported 71,304 farm fires between September 15 and November 30 last year and 83,002 farm fires in the corresponding period in 2020.

Last year, the share of farm fires in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution had peaked to 48 per cent on November 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)