India News | Farm Labourer Electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 16 (PTI) A farm labourer was electrocuted after a high-tension wire fell on him while he was working in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sikhreda village of the district on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Mumru, a native of West Bengal, they said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Digital Payments Launched in Brazil to Make Money Transfer Easier.

The labourer was working in the field when an overhead cable snapped and fell on him, the police said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over Hike in Petrol-Diesel Prices: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)