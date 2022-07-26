Fatehpur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was killed in a clash between two groups over a water pipe in Narainpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, two groups clashed with sticks and rods after an SUV ran over a water pipe.

Ram Sanehi and his three sons were injured in the fight and were rushed to the hospital, SHO, Sadar, Amit Mishra said.

Sanehi died in the hospital, he said.

Police has registered an FIR and arrested two out of six accused in the case, Mishra said, adding that a probe is on.

