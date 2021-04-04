New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer bodies held protests at FCI offices on Sunday and raised various demands, including a remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union consumer affairs minister regarding strengthening the procurement system of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The demands included withdrawal of a decision to submit "jamabandhi" for the procurement of wheat, rolling back direct payments to farmers in their bank accounts and a remunerative MSP for crops.

"Purchases should be done on a remunerative MSP and strict action should be taken against buyers who purchase below that MSP," the memorandum said.

The process of crop procurement should be completed in the minimum time. It should be ensured that farmers do not face any problem due to a lack of bags and other facilities, a statement issued by the SKM said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, under the banner of the SKM, have been camping at various border points of Delhi demanding a repeal of three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre and a legal guarantee to the MSP on crops.

