Muzaffarnagar, Oct 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was found dead at a sugarcane field here on Tuesday, police said.

Nazeer Beg was missing since Monday when he had left home to water his fields, Station House Officer of the Jansath Police Station Deepak Chaturvedi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, he said. PTI CORR

