Banda (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Faced with financial woes, a 52-year-old farmer in Parsahar village of the district allegedly hanged himself from a tree in his field, police said on Sunday.

The body of the farmer identified as Chanda alias Chandrabhan (52) was found on Saturday.

The farmer's son told police that his father was disturbed due to financial issues, and there were frequent disputes in the family over household expenditure.

