Budaun (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer was murdered in his field in village Bihari Gautiya here, police said on Tuesday.

Muqaddam (45) had gone to look after his field on Monday night. When his family members reached the farm on Tuesday morning, his blood-soaked body was found lying there, the police said.

The victim's throat had been slit. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family members are being questioned, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that he inspected the incident site and also spoke to the family members.

He said that prima facie the matter seems to be related to a land dispute, and added that the police are investigating the matter.

