Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer was killed and his brother sustained severe head injuries as they were attacked by neighbours over a property dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased man was identified as Hari Singh Bheel, a resident of Damdar village in Jawar police station area. His brother Kalulal is admitted to hospital, they said.

Bheel and the accused own agricultural land adjacent to each other and this led to a dispute between them. Late on Thursday, an argument broke out between the two parties and the accused allegedly strangulated Bheel to death and attacked Kalulal, Station House Officer Vijendra Singh said.

He identified the accused as Kaniram, Giriraj, Kamlesh, Rakesh, Suresh and Mosmibai, all members of the same family and said they have been booked for murder.

Kaniram has been detained. Investigation is underway, the SHO said.

