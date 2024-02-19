Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): After the conclusion of the fourth round of talks between Union Ministers and farmer leaders, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asserted that they had a very positive and extensive discussion with representatives of farmers adding that the farmer leaders will announce their decision on the government proposals by tomorrow.

Informing the media persons, Piyush Goyal said that the farmer union representatives put forth some positive suggestions, which will be beneficial for the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, as well as the overall economy and consumers of the country.

"With new ideas and thoughts, we had a positive discussion with Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union and other farmer leaders...We had a detailed discussion on how to carry forward the work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years," he said.

He further said that the Cotton Corporation of India will enter a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to purchase the crops at MSP.

"The farmers' union will tell us their decision by morning. We will also have discussions with NCCF and NAFED after returning to Delhi," he added.

Goyal further said that the government has proposed a very innovative, out-of-the-box idea.

"The government-promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity," he added.

The agitating farmers from Punjab have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

The meeting comes as thousands of farmers are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border with layers of barricades and a large number of security personnel halting their march to the national capital.

The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands. Commencing their march to the national capital on Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced hindrance from security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, situated between Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13. Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive, with the fourth round of talks scheduled today. (ANI)

