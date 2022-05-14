Pilibhit (UP), May 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer allegedly shot himself to death in his village agricultural field with his wife attributing his suicide to his heavy debt from local money lenders and a rural bank, police said on Saturday.

Om Prakash of Shahbajpur village in the Bisalpur Kotwali police station area committed suicide by shooting himself in his farming field on Friday night while the body was spotted by villagers on Saturday morning, they said.

Om Prakash's wife Mamta told police and media persons that her husband was depressed over the payment of loans taken from local money lenders and a rural bank.

Quoting Mamta, police said Om Prakash used to sleep in his farming field at night to protect his crops from stray animals.

He went to the field at 8 pm last night as usual but in the morning, his body was found.

Mamta said Om Prakash had taken a loan of about Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank and had also taken money from money lenders, police said, adding she claimed that her husband took the extreme step due to rising debt.

Bisalpur police station's in-charge Naresh Tyagi told reporters that the farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Some .315 bore gun cartridges were also found in the farmer's pocket, he added.

The Bisalpur police said some people also said the deceased was facing family discord.

Deputy District Magistrate Rishi Kant Rajvanshi said the district magistrate has also ordered a probe into the debt aspect of the farmer.

