New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Farmers on Tuesday broke police barricade at Tikri border as their tractor rally against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi on Republic Day.

The rally was earlier permitted to pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh, Jharoda border, Rohtak bypass, and Asoda toll plaza.

Meanwhile, a tractor rally from the Singhu border reached Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. The rally will proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi said that police have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers' tractor rally at Ghazipur border.

"We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers' tractor rally," Yadav told ANI.

Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak has said on Sunday, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months will end soon. (ANI)

