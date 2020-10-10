Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday said the recently enacted agriculture laws have been accepted by all farmers in the state and the country.

These laws have been brought for the welfare of farmers, he said.

"The Congress tried a lot to mislead the farmers, but the country's farmers stand firmly in support of the Modi government and the agricultural laws because they are well aware that these laws have been brought for their economic progress and prosperity," Poonia said in a statement.

He said the Centre will fulfil the target of doubling the income of farmers through these laws and an increase in minimum support price (MSP) will strengthen the economic condition of farmers.

On the 'Kisan Sammelan' organised by the Congress, Poonia said, "By calling the Kisan Sammelan, they are conspiring to mislead the farmers, but the Congress will never succeed in its plan.”

