Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Protesting farmers in Delhi are demanding procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP) like in Chattisgarh, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday.

"Farmers in Delhi are also talking about the Chhattisgarh model. They are demanding that their crops should be procured in on MSP, but the government of India is not ready to do that. They are asking to repeal three farm laws and procure the crops on MSP, the way it is happening in Chhattisgarh," Baghel told media.

Commenting on violence at Red Fort in Delhi, the Chief Minister said: "Insulting the Tricolor is not good. But the question is who was behind it."

On Tuesday, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Some protesters reached the ramparts of Red Fort and hoisted flags.

Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

