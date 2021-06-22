Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Farmers in far-flung hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, struggling for water supply, took a sigh of relief after the district administration extended help to supply water for irrigation of their lands. WHEN DID THEY SUPPLY WATER?

Farmers, who are solely dependent on agricultural lands to earn their livelihood, are cultivating paddy and maize after receiving water supply from the irrigation department of Dharhal Block in the district.

Residents are happy that they are getting a proper water supply for farming with the help of small canals.

"We are getting proper water supply for farming with the help of small canals. Earlier there was water scarcity but now with the construction of small canals we are getting water supply timely," said Tanveer Malik, a farmer.

This is a far-flung area and farmers are receiving water facilities for the irrigation for their desert land is a big help.

"We are really thankful to the government and department for providing us water facilities for irrigation of our deserted land. Now we can do timely farming of all types of crops," said Munir Khan.

The Rajouri district officials are raising awareness for their farming of all types of crops.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Verma, Chief Agriculture Officer, Rajouri said, "Maize cultivation is being done in 44,000 hectares area. Around 4,000 quintals of hybrid seed of Maize have been distributed to farmers. They are getting a proper supply of water. We appeal to farmers to grow pulses also."

"Department of irrigation has provided water supply thorugh small canals in Dharhal, Thanamandi, Kotranka, Budhal, Nowshera areas of Rajouri district," he added. (ANI)

