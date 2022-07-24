Pilibhit, Jul 24 (PTI) Two farmers were killed after a pump set they were repairing exploded here on Sunday, police said.

Shivkumar, 51, and his neighbour Mahesh Pal, 32, were working on the pump set in Ajampur Barkhera village under Bilsanda police station area in the morning when it exploded. The impact was such that both men were blown into pieces, Station House Officer Achal Kumar said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Newborn Found Dead After Mother Abandons Him in Drain in Jhalawar District.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)