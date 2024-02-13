New Delhi, February 13: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on Tuesday that multiple gates may be closed as per security instructions in the wake of the farmer's march towards the National Capital.

According to Delhi Metro, the gates that might remain closed include : Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, and Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a post on X, DMRC said," Service Update: A few gates may be closed in following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational.

Earlier in the day, the AAP-led Delhi government on Monday backed the farmer protests and said that it could not give consent to turn the Bawana stadium into a jail to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi. The AAP took on the Union Government claiming that the centre was anti-farmer and thus was going all out to prevent peaceful protests.

"These nails and barricades are the biggest proof of Modi's hatred for the country's food providers. Annadata farmers who grow crops on the land to feed the country. Modi has laid a network of nails on the way to stop the farmers" the AAP said in a post on X. Meanwhile, the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the protesting farmers marching towards Delhi attempted to break police barricades.

Farmers were seen attempting to remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they tried to cross the Shambhu border.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as they tried to breach the mutli-layered barricades. The police have deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.

Delhi Chalo" is a call for a protest march towards Delhi, primarily by farmers. As part of the movement, farmers are protesting over their demands, which include a law ensuring the minimum support price for their agricultural produce and a debt waiver. The protests come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are due in May-April this year.

