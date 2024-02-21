Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 21 (ANI): Vijay Kumar, Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police, who was posted at the Tohana border following the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, passed away after his health deteriorated on Wednesday.

According to Haryana police, the Sub-Inspector Kumar's health suddenly deteriorated while on duty at the Tohana border.

"Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar died late evening. Vijay Kumar was posted at the Tohana border during the farmers' movement. His health suddenly deteriorated while on duty. The Director General of Police expressed grief," posted Haryana police on X.

Haryana police have also informed that as many as three police officers have lost their lives so far in the ongoing farmer's protest.

The Haryana police also put to rest the reports of farmers' deaths in the protest and posted on X, "According to the information received so far, no farmer has died today. This is just a rumour. There is information about two policemen and one protestor being injured at the Data Singh-Khanori border who are currently undergoing treatment."

Further, the social media handle of Haryana police also denied the report of a farmer abduction and posted on X, "The fake news of the abduction of one farmer named Preet, son of Davinder Singh and resident of Village Nawa Gao Dist Sangrur by Haryana Police at Khanauri border is strongly denied. He is admitted to PGI Rohtak by Haryana police for treatment and is completely out of danger."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to the Punjab Government asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmer's agitation, sources said on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued as the protesting farmers announced to resume their Delhi march after they rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years.

The MHA's move followed a report that estimated that over 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles.

The Ministry has conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it and raised concern about the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after protesting farmers announced to continue their Delhi Chalo agitation.

While, Haryana Police have asked owners of excavators to withdraw their machines from the protest site, where farmers are set to resume their march, or else they will be held liable for action. (ANI)

