Amritsar, Dec 7 (PTI) A group of agitating farmers on Monday raised slogans against the BJP during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the party's district unit office here.

A heavy contingent of the police force was deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Former Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik, former ministers Anil Joshi, Laxmi Kanta Chawal, party's district president Suresh Mahajan and other party leaders were present when farmers indulged in sloganeering.

Talking to the media, BJP leader Anil Joshi said the farmers raised slogans against the party while the BJP activists shouted 'BJP Zindabad' slogans.

He said the party always has a soft corner for farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 12 days. Farmers' unions have called for ''Bharat Bandh'' on Tuesday demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

