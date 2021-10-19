Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Tuesday evening waved black flags when BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma was passing through Jind district's Julana town in his car.

Two to three protesters lay down in front of the MP's car but they were immediately removed by police from there.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Swollen Gaula River in Haldwani Swept Away a Part of Bridge Located on … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"MP Arvind Sharma had come to Julana to attend some programme. He was returning to Rohtak when some protesters had gathered in Julana," Inspector Samarjeet Singh said over the phone.

Singh said there was no untoward incident and the protesters later dispersed.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

One of the protesters said farmers will continue to stage demonstrations and oppose the public functions of BJP and JJP leaders till the farm laws are rolled back.

Farmers have been opposing public functions of BJP-JJP leaders in the state over the agri laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)