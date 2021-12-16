Kathua (J-K), Dec 16 (PTI) Farmers on Thursday began cultivation of wheat on the land between India's border fencing and the zero line of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the civil administration, officials said.

On the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the civil administration, with the active support of the BSF, took the initiative to start ploughing the fields for cultivation, they said.

Farmers in large numbers started cultivation of wheat crops along the International Border in Hiranagar sector after the district administration and the BSF extended full support to them, they said.

"We have encouraged the farmers to cultivate their fields on forward line. All additional support of seeds, fertilizer, tractors were given to farmers by BSF and the civil administration," Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said.

He said the government has set a target of cultivating 100 acres of land this season and the rest of the area will be covered later on.

Yadav and BSF Commandant Atul Shah visited to the Border Out Post in Chandwan in the area.

Shah said it was a matter of pride for the force to be a part of the initiative.

According to officials, Pakistan often takes advantage of natural growth of wild grass and bushes in the unattended farm land to push infiltrators and dig underground tunnels, posing a major security challenge.

