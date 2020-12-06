New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): With the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' unions remaining inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will hold a meeting with Ministers of State Kailash Choudhary and Parshottam Rupala on Sunday.

Tomar, during the fifth round of meeting with the farmers' representatives on Saturday, said that Agricultural Produce Market Committees will not be weakened and minimum support price will continue as he urged the farmer unions to give up their agitation and get their grievances addressed through talks.

The fifth round of talks was held with the representatives of 40 farmer unions held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.

The next round of talks will take place on December 9.

Tomar said the Narendra Modi Government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

"MSPs have been hiked multiple times and will continue in the future," he said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

