Morigaon (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): Farmers in central Assam's Morigaon district, who took a loan of nearly Rs 3 lakh from the bank to cultivate watermelon and suffered loss owing to a massive hailstorm and rain, have appealed to the state government to help the family.

A 35-year-old farmer, identified as Pranab Sarkar told ANI that he had taken a loan for watermelon cultivation and is now unable to repay the bank because of the massive loss of his crop due to rain.

"I had taken loan of Rs 2-3 lakh from bank to cultivate watermelon in my 25 bighas of land. But recent hailstorm, rain destroyed my watermelon cultivation. I am now facing massive problems. I don't know how I will repay my bank loan. There are 14 persons in our family and the main income source of our family is cultivation," Sarkar said.

He further said that the Mayong area is a flood-affected area and they face a lot of problems every year.

"I appeal to the government to help us," the farmer said.

Not only Pranab Sarkar, but many other farmers of the district have also faced similar problems due to floods and recent hailstorms, and rain.

Krishna Biswas, another farmer of 1 no Murkata village of Mayong area said that he is facing a similar problem after the hailstorm, and rain destroyed his green chilli farming.

"For my cultivation, I had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from the bank. But the recent rain, and hailstorm destroyed my chilli farming. We have now no other option. I have no idea, how I will repay my loan amount," Krishna Biswas said.

According to the district administration, many crops of thousand bighas of land have been affected due to rain and hailstorm. (ANI)

