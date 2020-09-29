Aurangabad, Sep 29 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers.

A slew of measures to increase the prosperity in the agriculture sector would, however, ensure that farmers will back these legislations, he claimed.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Rajkot.

He lashed out at the NCP and Shiv Sena, constituents in the Maharashtra government, for talking in different voices on the issue.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent on Sunday to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Also Read | How to Protect a Word Document With Password.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)