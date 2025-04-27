Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ahead of the meeting scheduled between farmers and the Central government in Chandigarh on May 4, farmer leaders have written a letter to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, urging that the representative of the Punjab government should not be included in this meeting.

The letter states, "The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha believe that resolving agricultural issues through dialogue and discussions has always been our priority and we are always prepared for it. It is noteworthy that a dialogue process had commenced in Chandigarh between the government and farmer leaders on 8 February and 12 February 2025. However, after the events of 19 March, where many farmer leaders were arrested by the Punjab government and jailed, and heavy barricading and deployment of police forces are being witnessed at various borders adjoining Delhi, it appears that the Central government and the state governments are attempting to suppress the democratic rights of the farmers."

The letter further mentioned, "In such a situation, the proposal for a meeting by the Central government after 19 March does not seem appropriate or meaningful. Therefore, under the current circumstances, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha jointly express their inability to participate in any meeting regarding the issues raised in your letter dated 17 April 2025."

Additionally, the letter noted, "We also wish to inform you that the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Non-Political) and the United Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) are always committed to resolving farmer issues through dialogue. However, until the Central and State Governments release the arrested farmer leaders, lift the restrictions imposed on peaceful protests at the Delhi borders, and ensure a free and fair environment for discussions, resumption of talks is not possible. Therefore, we humbly request that the government take appropriate steps on these issues at the earliest." (ANI)

