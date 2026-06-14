India News | Farmers Whose Land Helped Build Noida Airport to Board Inaugural Flight to Lucknow Tomorrow, Meet CM Yogi

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): About 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily contributed their ancestral lands for the construction of the Noida International Airport, are set to travel on an inaugural flight to Lucknow on Monday, where they will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The farmers' delegation will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh.

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According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state's development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

The flight marks a symbolic moment for many residents whose agricultural land was used for the airport project, highlighting the transformation of the area from a predominantly farming region into a major aviation and logistics hub.

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This occasion also appears to embody the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said, "We want to build an India where even a person wearing simple slippers can afford to travel by air."

The dawn of June 15 will mark the realisation of this vision on the soil of Jewar. This is not merely an air journey; it is a flight of social transformation, public participation in development, and recognition of the dignity and contribution of the nation's food providers, the release said.

On this occasion, MLA Jewar, Dhirendra Singh, stated, "This moment is not only a matter of pride for Jewar or Gautam Buddha Nagar, but for the entire nation. The very farmers and agricultural workers who once spent their days cultivating these lands will now undertake their first air journey from the international airport built upon them. This symbolises the emerging image of a developed India, where the benefits of progress reach the person standing in the last row."

He further added, "The journey towards the establishment of Noida International Airport was not an easy one. It became possible only through the trust of the farmers, their sacrifices, and continuous dialogue. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed this historic transformation and to have had the opportunity to convey the aspirations and sentiments of the farmers to the government. When these farmers travel to Lucknow to thank Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, it will not merely be an expression of gratitude; it will be a tribute to a model of development that recognises farmers as respected stakeholders and equal partners in progress."

Singh further remarked, "The feet that once walked barefoot through the fields will now climb the steps of an aircraft. The eyes that once dreamt of a better future for their children will now witness those dreams taking shape. This is a celebration of the self-respect and contribution of every farming family that has played a role in shaping the brighter future of our state."

This historic journey will inspire future generations with the message that when sacrifice and development move hand in hand, they transform both the destiny and direction of society, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)