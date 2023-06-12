Pratapgarh/Deoria (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the country's farmers, the "annadata", could also be its "daamardata", the providers of "daamar" or bitumen used to surface roads.

Addressing a function here after laying foundation stones of five national highway projects worth Rs 2,200 crore, the road transport and highways minister said that the government is planning a scheme to use crop stubble for preparing bitumen.

"Earlier, the farmers were only 'annadata' (grain providers). Now, they have become 'urjaadata' (energy providers), and we are going to make them 'daamardata'. The 'parali' (crop residue) will be used in preparing bitumen, and my department is bringing a scheme in this regard."

He also exuded confidence that under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state's road infrastructure will be at par with that of the US in the coming times.

"We want to make this country free from 'kachra' (solid waste). About 25 lakh tonnes of solid waste of Delhi has been used for the city's Ring Road. Similarly, 30 lakh tonnes solid waste of Ahmedabad has been used for Ahmedabad-Dholera road. Rubber powder of rubber tyres is being used for roads and seven per cent plastic is also used, so that environment can be protected," Gadkari said.

Praising CM Adityanath, the Union minister said in the coming times, UP will become the number one state in the country. "The farmers will make progress, the youth will get jobs and UP's road infrastructure will become equivalent to that of the US," he said.

Later, laying the foundation stones of five major road projects worth Rs 6,215 crore in Deoria along with Adityanath, Gadkari said that hydrogen is the future of the energy sector and that it is his intention that UP should become the first state to make hydrogen energy because "Yogi ji knows how to create wealth from waste".

Hydrogen can be made from garbage, from dirty water, from bagasse, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is fortunate that it has no dearth of land and water.

Praising the chief minister for improving law and order in the state, Gadkari recited Bhagwat Geeta's verse 'Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya...' and said that Yogi ji has finished 'gundaraj' from UP. "Due to the strictness he adopted in law and order, the evil power has been defeated," Gadkari stressed.

Earlier speaking in Pratapgarh, Adityanath showered praises on Gadkari, saying, "the word 'no' does not exist in his (Gadkari's) dictionary".

Adityanath described the four-lane highway connecting Pratapgarh to Ayodhya and Sultanpur, whose foundation stone was laid at the event, as "an extremely important national highway project" in view of the fact that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya early next year.

"Next year, it will be beneficial for people travelling to Ayodhya to see the grand Ram temple. The foundation stone of the bypass of Pratapgarh is also being laid today," he said.

The CM said that in 2025, a grand and divine 'Kumbh' will be organised in Prayagraj. Keeping this in mind, a foundation stone of the four-lane road project is being laid here, which will connect Pratapgarh to Prayagraj.

Adityanath also said that India's prestige has gone up globally. "Foreign guests from G20 countries, who have come to Varanasi to attend a G20 event, were overwhelmed when they saw four-lane roads. Today, Kashi is connected to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur through four-lane roads," he said.

"Every citizen of India has aspirations for development. Union minister Gadkari has arrived to provide a new stream of development amid this scorching heat," the CM said.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model of development and law and order under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only those whose unethical activities we have stopped are questioning UP's law and order today. We would not have received investments of Rs 35 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit if law and order had not been improved," Adityanath said.

