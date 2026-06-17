India News | Farmers Willing to Die but Not Give Up Agricultural Land: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra Amid Bidadi Township Project Row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra launched a scathing attack and addressed his concern on the state government over its final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres of land near Bidadi for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT).

Supporting the farmers' stand, while speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "Farmers clearly told that they are willing to give away their lives, but not their agricultural land. This trend is very clear for every farmer in and around Bidadi township."

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Defending himself against political allegations over the land, the BJP leader added, "I don't own any land here. Even if I own land, if it comes to the knowledge of the chief minister, let them acquire those lands also."

BJP President BY Vijayendra remarks, come amidst Karnataka govt's final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) near Bidadi.

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On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that he will "reply" to the BJP, accusing them of attempting to "stop development" in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that he will expose the intentions behind the opposition's criticism.

"I will reply to them. I will reply and inform even their high command also. What is going on, I will just let you know. What they are trying to do. How they are trying to stop the development of the state," CM Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra said that they will be visiting the farmers in the Bidadi area, claiming that they are in distress due to "forceful land acquisition for townships".

"The state government, as well as the chief minister, is well aware of the fact that more than 90% of the farmers are against this project... BJP has taken up this matter very seriously. We are visiting the farmers today," he said.

On Monday, Shivakumar dismissed allegations of a "land mafia" involvement in the Bidadi township project, terming the criticism as politically motivated and misplaced.

"I don't want to give an answer to anyone. Now, Maharashtra is acquiring 80,000 acres to develop a new township. Telangana is developing a new township on 40,000 acres," Shivakumar stated.

The Chief Minister clarified that the project was not his personal initiative but a continuation of long-standing development plans.

Reiterating that the government has secured the necessary cooperation from landowners, the Chief Minister stated, "Now, the farmers have agreed. If anyone wants to play politics over the issue, they are free to do so."

The row erupted in May after Shivakumar accepted a challenge from Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for a public debate regarding the Bidadi township project. The Janata Dal (Secular) party opposed the development, alleging it is driven by a land mafia operating under political patronage.

In response, Shivakumar defended the project by stating that the initial notification was issued during Kumaraswamy's own tenure as Chief Minister and noted that the courts refused to halt the development.

The political tension escalated further as former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reportedly wrote to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the alleged land mafia.

Shivakumar dismissed these letters, questioning why the veteran leader was contacting opposition figures instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also criticising the rising prices of steel under Kumaraswamy's central ministry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)