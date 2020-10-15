Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah convened an all-party meeting at his home to chalk out the future course of action on "Gupkar Declaration" with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year.

Abdullah announced the formation of an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups and said that the battle is a constitutional and demanded the government of India to return all rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held before last year.

"We have named this alliance as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Abdullah said while addressing to media after the meeting.

"We also want all the political matter of Jammu and Kashmir to be resolved as soon as possible by holding talks with all the people involved in these political issues," added Abdullah.

He also demanded the immediate release of the rest of the people under house detention.

"We have congratulated Mehbooba Mufti who has been released after 14 months of detention. It was totally illegal and unconstitutional. We also demand the immediate release of other people who are still under house detention without any further delay," he said. (ANI)

