Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called up SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and praised him for taking a stand against the farm bills.

The NC chief also backed the Shiromani Akali Dal's demand for inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Also Read | Please Don't Shoot Me: Wanted Criminal With Placard Surrenders to UP Police.

President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier in the day, given his assent to the contentious farm legislations and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill which provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages, in addition to Urdu and English.

The SAD on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm legislations and the non-inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List of Candidates for Upcoming Bypolls on 28 Seats.

Praising the “courageous and principled stand” taken by the SAD, the NC chief said: “In doing so, you are not only living up to the glorious legacy of your party but have also provided a ray of hope to the farmers and other beleaguered sections of society in the country”.

According to a statement issued by the SAD here, Abdullah said that he was proud of his “long association with the Akali movements as a regional party committed to the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country.”

“No one in the country has fought for farmers like the Akalis always have and it is great to see you holding that flag aloft,” said the statement quoting Abdullah.

Abdullah expressed complete support and solidarity with the SAD in its fight for justice for farmers and the status of Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir.

Badal thanked Abdullah for his support and blessings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)