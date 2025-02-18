Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark and said that it has become a fashion for her to hurt Hindu sentiments.

"Although Mamata Banerjee was born in a Hindu family, hurting the sentiments of Hindus has become her fashion. She gets angry if one says 'Vande Mataram' or 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," Krishnam told ANI.

Intensifying his attack on Banerjee, the Acharya said that those who "hate" the name of Lord Ram would not understand the importance of Mahakumbh.

"The one who hates the name of Lord Ram, how will they understand the importance of Mahakumbh...calling Mahakumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh' is very unfortunate... what's even sad is those who are hurting the sentiments of Hindus, are not Muslim or from any other religion, they are a Hindu themselves," Krishnam said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the stampede and other incidents that occurred in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, asserting that the actual death toll must be revealed.

Yadav was referring to the stampede incident at Mahakumbh, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya, killing 30 people. She said that the government must hand over the bodies of the deceased to their kin.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy, labelling the ongoing Mahakumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh", inviting major criticism.

In her statement, Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh; I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?

She further on the disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, saying, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 lakh. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh." (ANI)

