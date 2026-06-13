India News | Father, Daughter Die of Electrocution in Hyderabad After Tree Falls on Car

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a father and his daughter died after being electrocuted in Hyderabad after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain on Friday night. The incident occurred within the limits of Alwal Police Station.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika.

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"Heavy rain had caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted on the spot," Alwal police stated.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and officials are investigating the matter. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)