Saharanpur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 52-year-old man and his daughter were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on a national highway here on Monday, police said.

Adesh Kumar and his 25-year-old daughter were returning to their village when the accident occurred near Phandpuri, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Drone Covers 20 Kms in 30 Minutes To Deliver Frozen Food.

While Kumar died on the spot, his daughter sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Rai said.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Inflicts Burns On Private Parts of 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter As Punishment for Bedwetting in Indore; Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)